Liefering Turn Down Barca’s £15m Bid for Adeyemi         

Barcelona’s desperation to sign a long time replacement for ageing Luis Suarez have seen the Catalans offered £15m for German player of Nigerian descent, Karim Adeyemi, but the offer had been turned down by FC Liefering.

It is reported that the Catalan club are willing to bring the highly-rated forward to Camp Nou and are understood to be in very advanced talks to sign Adeyemi in January.

Barca have officially contacted sporting director Christoph Freund in order to lure the 17-year-old, whose contract runs until 2021.

The centre-forward in August was awarded the Golden Fritz Walter medal, the highest honour for the best youth player in Germany.

According to Transfermarkt, the Catalan’s interest in Adeyemi is very concrete but faces competition from Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool, who are also monitoring the progress of the youngster.

The Catalans are understood to be in the pole position in the race for the German youth international.

Currently plying his trade in the second tier Austrian league, the player boasts seven goals and five assists in 13 games across all competitions this season.

Adeyemi could make the top three of the most expensive U-17 players in the world should the deal go through.