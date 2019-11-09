India Cup: High Commissioner Hails Organisers, Winners

India’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shri Abhay Thakur has congratulated the organisers and winners of this year’s edition of the India Cup which holed out at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 last Saturday.

Alex Nimyel stole the show in the competition emerging the overall winner. To come top in the keenly contested event, Nimyel netted a score of 72 to defeat over 150-other golfers who took part in the main event of the competition.

The weeklong competition which also had Ladies on the course saw Abah Oputa with 36-Stabeford points winning the Ladies category. Pauline Onafowokan, came second after shooting 35-Stableford points, while Chantal Buday was second runner-up. In the gross category, Peter Eben-Spiff outclassed the field for the top position.

The high point of the competition was the presence of the Indian High Commissioner, who spoke to the contestants on the rapidly growing sporting and economic ties between Nigeria and India.

Also speaking at the event, the golf Captain, Babatunde Johnson congratulated the winners saying he is happy on the return of India cup during his tenure.

Expressing his appreciation to all those who turned-out for the event, a member of the events Organising Committee, Ashish Gajjar said, he will forever remain grateful for their participation.

“I must express my appreciation for your presence today and for taking part in this tournament. It’s been a fulfilling week for all and I must thank you for all you support,” he said.

The Chairman of the event organizing committee Sunil Thadani thanked its event partners and others sponsors for their tremendous support.

African Industries and Emirates Airlines, 7Up, Zenith Bank, OVH Energy, Indomie, DAG Motors, Olam Grains, Prestige Brands, Infinity group, were some the events partners and sponsors.