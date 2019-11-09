DSS: No Surety has Turned up for Sowore

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said no person has turned up to take delivery of the Convener of #RevolutionNow,

Mr Omoyele Sowore, since a court order was received for his release.

The Public Relations’ Officer of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the clarification was necessary for reasons of accountability, adding that the service had received the court order for his release.

According to him, the court has been properly briefed on the development and steps are being taken to ensure compliance with the order.

He said the service was not a lawless organisation and would never obstruct justice or disobey court orders.

Afunanya pledged the commitment of the service to do the needful upon completion of the appropriate processes for Sowore’s release.

Sowore was arrested on August 3 over allegation that he was leading a group known as #RevolutionNow on a protest in the country.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court on October 4 granted him bail in the sum N100 million with two sureties in the like sum.

The court ordered that N50 million of the amount be deposited with the court while the balance be put in place should Sowore jump bail.

Ojukwu said Sowore’s sureties must deposit tax clearance certificates for three years, 2016 to 2018, and documents of landed properties in Abuja.

The court however, on October 21 reviewed the bail conditions by waiving the earlier requirement that Sowore must deposit N50 million as security. (NAN)