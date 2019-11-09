Authentic9ja Food and Fashion Fair 2019

Bennett Oghifo



Nigeria has a rich and diverse cultural heritage that defines its people and a key part of this is the food, fashion and style which has a huge potential of promoting and projecting the nation positively within the global community.

The Authentic Nigerian Food & Fashion Fair is a projection of authentic Nigerian food and fashion through exhibitions, fairs and workshops to Nigerians Living abroad and the international community. To this end, the Authentic Nigerian Food and Fashion Fair has birthed a global platform for original Nigerian Food, Fashion Arts and Culture aficionados to showcase their goods, services and crafts at the maiden edition holding from December 16 to 17, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos. The Executive Director of #Authentic9jafair, Mrs. Franca Ene Olawiyola, a certified Hospitality and Tourism Professional commends the Federal Ministry of Information and culture, and Tourism, as well as the Lagos and Ekiti State governments for their willingness to support this initiative and use it to drive economic developments

According to her, “This is our own. We welcome you to a life changing global platform for the 9ja brand. Event core activity focus is: our Food – assorted, authentic and creatively prepared Nigerian menus; Our fashion, eclectic round table runway showpiece; our Arts – exhibition of our Culture in colours.”

The organisers promised exhibitors international exposure. “Nigeria is rich in culture, diversity, style, delicacies and it is an opportunity to showcase their best creativity in Nigerian food, styles in natural hair and braids,” said the organisers. Registration for the fair is at www.@authentic9ja.com.ng. “Savor our taste, garb our fashion, experience our diversity,” the organisers promised.

The Authentic Nigerian Food and Fashion Fair ably supported by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is a showcase and Exhibition of the very best Original Nigerian Food, Cuisine, Spices, Drinks, Beauty, Fashion and Fashion Accessories, Arts and Culture on the biggest global stage yet.

The 2 – day launch of the Fair in Lagos will further afford outstanding entrepreneurs and creative minds and stakeholders in the Tourism and Hospitality sector have their products and services selected to be showcased at the Global event in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada to a Global audience in 2020.

The ANFF is specifically dedicated to export the Nigerian Culture and Heritage to Nigerians Living abroad and indeed the International Community.