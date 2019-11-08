Titan Housemates Embarks on Community Projects

Ayodeji Ake

The next titan season six contestants have given back to their communities through their second boardroom task in 72hrs.

The housemates divided into two groups named, Vigour Reach and WAFA, (Water forever), embarked on different projects aimed at community development.

Projects include; sinking of boreholes, conducting medical checkups, construction of public toilets, distribution of sanitary materials and food to the less privileged.

As contained in a press release, the Team Head, WAFA, Kenneth Anigala, explained the implementation processes was quite tasking due to limited time but with the contributions of his determined and committed members, they were able to meet their target.

“Immediately we took possession of the sites allotted to us by the community leader for the projects, we discussed and reached agreements with our various vendors, and we started implementing our project.

“We made very good use of our Human Resources; we brainstormed and came up with brilliant ideas on how best to execute the project which we commenced on October 16, 2019. Having received donations from sponsors, we were able to mobilise vendors to site, and work commenced immediately” he said.

In addition, he stated that the toilet and borehole projects were completed on Thursday October 17, 2019, and commissioned by the Baale of Araromi, Ifako Ijaiye and Onifako of Ifako Ijaiye Kingdom respectively on the same day.

Representative, Vigour Reach Group, Clinton Nnaji, accounted for their Idi-Araba community with a focus on three major areas; proper waste management, health outreach and to establish a First Aid Health club in a community high school, and provided basic amenities – to fix a roof of one of the community primary schools.

“In the area of proper waste management, we partnered Recycle Point, whose expertise came in handy. To motivate people to participate in the project, Vigour Reach team commuters were given cash and beverages as rewards for proper disposal of plastics. We initiated a health club within the community high school where we partnered Global Life Preservers group to educate students on basic First Aid knowledge as well as CPR. At the end of this exercise, participants were issued certificates,” he said.

He added that the project included mental health awareness education for students and provision of a general mobile phone for club members to reach the mental health facilitators.

In true spirit of entrepreneurship, the Titans planted smiles on the faces of community, however, the task, which was given to housemates as the task for the week by the judges, was to also test the sustainability of the project, time management skill.