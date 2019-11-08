Lagos Women Run 2019: Bet9ja Reinstates Commitment to Sports Devt in Nigeria

Leading gaming company in Nigeria, Bet9ja has reiterated its commitment to sports development in Nigeria as part of its efforts to create socio-economic opportunities for Nigerians through its operations aimed at enhancing livelihoods.

The gaming company made this reinstatement of its commitment through its support for the Lagos Women Run with the theme ‘Running for Wellness and Fitness,’ scheduled for Saturday November 9, 2019.

The support for the 10km race expected to take within 2 hours to 2 hours 30 mins is a demonstration of the company’s drive to create enabling platforms for the female gender to excel in sporting activities, develop healthy lifestyle and as well boost their total wellbeing.

The Lagos Women Run, now in its 4th edition will kick off at 7am at the Tarawa Balewa Square, and move through Broad Street, CSS Bookshop, Central Bank of Nigeria, Tinubu Square, Apogbon, Eko Bridge, the coal thermal station and the National Theatre via the National Stadium with the finish line at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.”