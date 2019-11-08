Kabba to Celebrate Festival

The2019 edition of the Kabba Day Festival, with the theme “Rebranding the Oweland for Peace and Progress,” will take place at Kabba Township Stadium on Saturday, November 9.

The Chairman of the Central Planning Committee of the Festival, Dr. Olu Adubika, announced this during an interview with journalists in Kabba, Kogi State.

“Kabba Day is an annual gathering in Kabba of indigenes of the town from home and in Diaspora for the purpose of celebrating their cultural heritage and deepening their unity for the growth and development of the town and its people,” Adubika said.

A press statement signed by the Chairman, Media/Publicity Sub-Committee, Austin Elewodalu, for the Kabba Development Union, said “that all arrangements have been put in place to ensure a successful hosting of the annual festival.“

Some of the distinguishing features of this year’s festival, according to him, would include beauty pageant, traditional dances and calisthenics displays.

Others are the parade of the 14 clans that make up Kabba and competition in local games among other side attractions.

The special guest for this year’s celebration would be the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello while the royal father of the day would be the Obaro of Kabba, His Royal Majesty, Oba Solomon Dele Awoniyi.

The event would be chaired by Col. Yomi Dare (rtd) while the chief host would be the Administrator of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, Hon. Moses Olorunleke.