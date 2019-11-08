Eloy 2019 Conference for November 13

Mary Nnah

Founder of the annual Exquisite Lady of the Year Awards (ELOY), Tewa Onasanya, has announced that this year’s edition of the awards will be preceded by a conference scheduled to hold on November 13, 2019 at the Muson Centre from 9am to 5pm while the award itself will hold on November 24 with red carpet starting by 5pm at the Lagos Intercontinental Hotel.

According to the organisers, the conference which would be a whole day of imparting knowledge has been themed, ”I Am Empowered” and “Empower her to sustain her”.

Roughly a thousand people are expected to attend the free Eloy conference while a 100 people are expected at the award which would hold later in the month.

During a press conference announcing the upcoming Eloy conference and award, powered by Exquisite Magazine, Onasanya said Eloy is delighted to be running on the 11th year, noting that the Eloy award is for all women as she believes all women are worth celebrating.

“This is the 11th ELOY Award. We are looking forward to celebrating all women. We believe empowered women empower others. All the categories this year show that women empowering themselves with knowledge and skills have been able to move past the norm to become exceptional. We want to highlight and celebrate this”, she said.

Speaking extensively about the Eloy conference slated for November 13, Onasanya said, “There will be 35 speakers that will take different masterclass on different topics, panel sessions and exhibitions.

“The highlight of the conference will be the announcement of the winner of the N1million grant that will be giving to a deserving woman. Also 50 women will have access to loans and training and they will enter the Eloy network. This is to continue the sustainability empowerment. We want it to be a holistic experience that will help women to take their businesses to the next level.

“Seeing the joy on the faces of the winners drives me. I have the support of my family and I feel women need support and encouragement to do more and this drives me to do it even in the midst of the challenges.”

Present at the press conference were a host of sponsors which included the Brand Manager of Lush Hair, Sukhm Pannu; Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group, Omotayo Azeez Abiodun; Channel Head, Bacardi Martini Nigeria, Aniefiok Ekwere and Chief Executive Officer, Y.D Agency, Yetunde Ogunubi.

The Exquisite Lady of the Year (ELOY) main awards come up on November 24 and 25 different awards will be given out to exceptional women of the year.