Dickson’s N100bn Airport Runway Not Properly Built, Oshiomhole Alleges

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has accused the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, of wasting about N100 billion on the construction of poor runway for the state’s airport.

Oshiomhole spoke in Abuja after meeting Governors Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi State) and Mohammed Badaru (Jigawa State), as well as a former Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

“You know that Bayelsa airport has been flooded. Is it Buhari that caused the airport to flood? It is flooded because the runway is below the ground level. They ought to have carried out a proper survey. The runway is flooded with water because it was not built properly.

“What stops the governor from doing a test flight on the airport? Even he doesn’t fly from there.

“We challenge Dickson to use his own plane to test run and land on that airport. We challenge Dickson to prove that when the airport was flooded, that the flood was caused by Buhari. We challenge him to show the kind of control tower he has built.”

Lokpobiri, who is in court to challenge the outcome of the APC primary in the state, promised to work for the APC candidate, David Lyon, in the election.