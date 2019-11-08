Agency, Others Support Akwaaba

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Cabo Verde Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, have been confirmed as partners for the seventh edition of ‘Abuja Jabamah.’

The one-day event is to take place on November 18, 2019, in Abuja.

Cabo Verde Airlines is making its first appearances at the tourism event organised by the Akwaaba African Travel Market.

Cabo Verde Airlines, previously branded TACV Cabo Verde Airlines, is a scheduled passenger and cargo airline based in Praia, Cape Verde. It is the national flag carrier of Cape Verde, operating flights to West Africa, Europe, North America and South America and will commence operation from Lagos, Nigeria this December. This flight from Lagos will connect travelers to America, Europe and Latin America.

On the other hand, Ethiopian Airlines is no stranger to Akwaaba African Travel Market as it treated guests to a night of Ethiopian Experience at the just concluded event in Lagos. Ethiopian Airlines is the biggest Airline in Africa. In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivaled in efficiency and operational success.

As part of events lined up for the day, NIHOTOUR has partnered to treat guests to a city tour of Abuja. NIHOTOUR, a federal government institution was established to meet the ever growing needs of tourism to provide best and quality service in the hospitality and tourism industry by introducing and training professionals in that field, as well as introducing post-graduate courses in the travel and tourism and hospitality fields. NIHOTOUR would be at Jabamah to educate the public on her offerings and services.

Abuja Jabamah is a Travel event put together by organisers of Akwaaba African Travel Market in its efforts to drive domestic tourism.