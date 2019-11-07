UHC: House of Reps Sets Agenda to Demystify NHIS

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

In achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target of 2030, the House of Representatives has announced its agenda towards modifying the perception of Nigerians concerning the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

According to them, the House will fund efforts to establish special hospitals and research centres, as well as rapid response units for treatment, study, management and control of infectious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, renal diseases, HIV/AIDS, Ebola virus, Lassa fever and cardiovascular diseases.

The Chairman, Healthcare Service Committee, Dr. Yusuf Sanunu disclosed this at the 25th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of National Guild of Medical Directors, with its 2019 theme and sub theme, “Achieving Universal Health Coverage” and “Re-thinking business model for private practice in Nigeria” respectively.

He said the House will review all existing healthcare laws for necessary reforms and amendments as well as monitor private sectors to ensure they meet international best standards to healthcare provision and medical ethics.

Sanunu who was represented by a member of the committee, Dr. Adamu Alhassan Umar, pledged that the House will work with all stakeholders, especially the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and the NGMD in order to expand access to the scheme.

“The House shall work with all stakeholders to expand access to NHIS for all Nigerians. It will ensure adequate funding to the health sector through improved budgetary provision and effective oversight in general, particularly with regards to efforts at disease prevention across the country.

“Another worrisome trend of concern to the 9th House is the exodus of doctors, nurses, lab technicians and other healthcare professionals from the shores of Nigeria for greener pastures. As a result, millions of Nigerians continue to die from preventable diseases and the country lose millions of dollars each year to medical tourism,” he said.

Similarly, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire called on medical doctors to come up with proposals that will ensure that funds were reserved for doctors that will want to venture into private practice.

Represented by one of the ministry’s director, Mr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, the minister said there will be effective financing to such proposals so that medical personnel after investment can recover their monies.