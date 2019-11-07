Fidelity Bank Rewards More Loyal Customers

Nume Ekeghe

Fidelity Bank Plc Wednesday rewarded 10 beneficiaries of its Fidelity Personal Savings Scheme (FPSS) and its savings account holders for kids and teens, the ‘Fidelity SWEET Account’ (SWEETA).

Five sweeta account holders received N150,000 school fees support each and five FPSS account holders received N500,000, at the Fidelity Bank’s special day, at the ongoing 2019 Lagos International Trade fair.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, said the bank would continue to reward all its customers across all its savings products.

Okonkwo, who was represented by the Executive Director, Corporate Banking, Fidelity Bank, Obaro Odeghe, said: “In addition to our promos, we also have loyalty reward scheme, where SWEETA and FPSS savings account holders are rewarded quarterly with N150,000 and N500,000 respectively.”

He added: “In two weeks’ time, we shall be conducting the draws for ‘Get Alert in Millions’ (GIAM) promo season four and a total of N15 million would be given out.”

But, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged Nigerian banks to ease the cost of credit for MSMEs.

The President, LCCI, Babatunde Ruwase, explained that the theme of the trade fair, ‘connecting businesses, creating value,” was aimed at deepening cooperation between the Organised Private Sector (OPS) and government in industrialisation for inclusive and sustainable growth.

Ruwase said: “MSMEs represents the backbone of the Nigerian economy in terms of contribution to the GDP and job opportunities,” while adding that Fidelity Bank has carved a niche in that market saying the bank was the first to go into the MSMEs market aggressively.

He thereafter called on Nigerian banks to do more in terms of easing the cost of credit to the MSME sector.

“There is no better time for the private sector to collaborate with government regarding the formation of the pro-market policy to enable us diversifying the productive base of the economy to key non-oil sectors, achieve industrialisation, attract private investment as well as creating a more enabling environment.

“We appreciate the bank’s participation and we believe more can be done to ease the cost of credit to the sector,” the LCCI president said.