EKEDC, Arrive Alive Flags Off Free Prevention Healthcare Services

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has partnered Arrive Alive Diagnostic and Imaging Services Limited to flag off free healthcare services to the people of Ojuelegba environs in Surulere.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, Idemuchia Godwin, who stated this during a press briefing for Arrive Alive Initiative held in Lagos, said the company would do everything possible to give back to the community as part of its mandate to alleviate the plight of the people.

He said the company is always attracted to initiatives that are targeted at empowering people across board that would help increase the level of medical check- ups awareness of their customers.

According to him, “some persons have not done medical test over 30 years of their life, so we see this as an opportunity to help the helpless, as it is not all about collecting electricity bills, we need to take care of our health because health is wealth.

“If you cannot have the money to go to regular hospitals, why not partner them so that whatever they need for this period would be part of efforts to relieve the burden on them.”

On his part, a Pathologist consultant, Dr S.O Keshinro, said the initiative was borne out of compassion the group felt for some persons who could not access medical care due to dearth of cash.

The pathologist stressed that Nigerians are suffering and dying on daily basis because they cannot afford to pay medical bills.

The diagnostic centre held its free healthcare on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20, October in its office at 35 Cole street, Oguelegba, Surulere, aimed at making people Stay Alive.

“Stay Alive is a community -oriented free health programme focused on prevention care and screening for common ailments within our environment.

“We are focused on conditions like; the hypertension, diabetes, eye conditions, worm infestation, nutritional deficiencies, common cancers of the cervix, breast and prostrate, malaria among others.”