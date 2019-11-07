APC Begins House-to-House Campaign in Kogi Central

By Ibrahim Oyewale

The Secretary, Media Committee, APC Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council, Mr. Tom Ohikere has revealed the commencement of house-to-house voters education and sensitization programme which will run from Thursday, November 7 to Sunday, November 10 in the five local government areas of Kogi Central Senatorial district.

A statement issued by Gabriel Atume in Lokoja on Wednesday stated that the programme aims to educate and enlighten potential voters on the electoral processes and voting procedure in the November 16 governorship election.

He said, the APC recognises the role of the grassroots in the re-election quest of Governor Yahaya Bello hence the imperative to carry them along. “The exercise will seek to enunciate the achievements of the new direction government to the people of Kogi Central and what they should expect in the next four years if by their support Bello is elected.”

PDP Receives 500 APC Defectors in Bayelsa

By Emmanuel Addeh

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in oil and gas-rich Gbarain, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Mr Keniebi Okoko, has received hundreds of All Progressives Party (APC) defectors in the kingdom.

Okoko, a former governorship aspirant under the party in the September 3 primaries in the state, while receiving the former APC loyalists in the area, promised that they would not be discriminated against in the PDP.

Receiving the over 500 APC members, among whom were also leaders from various political groups, youths, elders and women, Okoko, a businessman, assured them that they had done the right thing by moving back to the PDP, noting that only the party can win election in Bayelsa.

Also among the defectors were popular ex-agitators in the Niger Delta struggle from the Gbarain kingdom and their foot soldiers.

While appreciating them for their show of understanding and return to the party, Okoko urged the returnees to join him in the task of delivering Senator Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo come November 16th.

He added that only then will the Gbarain people have a voice in the government and the goings on in the state in the coming years.

He also commended Mr Orufah Bolobolo and the entire people for reaching out to all the aggrieved persons in the kingdom, noting that it will foster unity and progress of the PDP and Gbarain people in general.

“Let me assure you that you will be treated as part and parcel of the PDP and won’t be discriminated against.

“I have always said that the grass is not greener on the other side. You have done the right thing by returning to the PDP which as far as I am concerned is the only party in Bayelsa.

“It is the only party that can deliver prosperity and development to our people. The APC has nothing to offer.

“They will only make things worse in this state. The governor, Seriake Dickson has done well and we need someone with the right exposure to consolidate on what he has done in the last eight years. And that is why I believe that Senator Douye Diri is the right man” he said.

Mr General Lucky, one of those who joined the PDP in the area, said they decided to come back because the PDP remains their home.

He added that they only left the party because they had some issues with the former leadership of the party in the kingdom.