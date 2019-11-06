WimBiz Holds 18th Annual Conference

Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WimBiz), a Nigerian non-profit organisation working to inspire and empower women to attain leadership roles in management, business and public service, is set to hold its 18th annual conference themed, ‘Shaping the Future : Strategising to Win’, at Eko-Hotels and Suits, Lagos state, from November 7 to 8, 2019.

According to the Chairperson, Executive Council, WimBiz, Olubunmi Aboderin, the conference is WimBiz’s flagship event held November every year and widely attended by over 1500 women from all over the world, “to discuss a broad range of issues centered on a cutting-edge theme that is topical and relevant to women in corporate, business and public sector.”

“This year’s theme would be focusing more on creating platform for networking among various players in the industry. Always, WimBiz discusses topical issues affecting women in management, business and public service.

“This year, the conference planning committee decided that women need to address the issue of taking charge and creating the future they desire hence the topic, “Shaping the Future: Strategizing to Win”. And of cause, of cause, our conferences aren’t limited to women alone. Men are likewise invited, and they can register at the venue of the event on the event day”, she said.

Speaking on what to expect during the conference, Member, Executive Council, WimBiz, Adebisi Adeyemi, assured attendees of getting great value for their time.

According to her, “They are going to get fired up; they would also get practical tips on how they can strategise to shape the future they desire for themselves and for our country Nigeria.

Speaking on the modalities of the conference, Member, Executive Council, WIMBIZ, Ijeoma Taylaur said, the two days conference is going to come in two sessions, and seven plenary.

She likewise hinted that among several amazing activities lined up for the conference, a new keynote speaker would be introduced for each of the days, and the event shall be live streamed on various online platforms.

Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) is a non-profit organisation that has, over the last 18 years, implemented programmes that inspire, empower and advocate for greater representation of women in leadership positions in the public and private sector.