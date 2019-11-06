NBC Commences Demarcation of Benue-Ebonyi Boundary

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The National Boundary Commission (NBC) yesterday in Abuja announced the commencement of preliminary work on demarcation of boundaries between Ngbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and Agila, in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State.

The boundary dispute between the two states had led to protracted crises between them, resulting in killings of residents.

At an earlier meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in the State House, which had the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Kelechi Igwe in attendance, authorities of the NBC were directed to work with the states to provide the necessary logistics and security for the demarcation exercise.

Answering questions from State House correspondents yesterday, acting Director-General of the NBC, Adamu Adaji, after the 10th board meeting of the commission, said panel members would abide by the directive.

“The last meeting between the vice president and governors of the two states directed that we should resume the demarcation that was stalled for many years now and we have started action accordingly.

“We had met at technical levels to identify the number of beacons as permanent markers that are required and what we need to do preparatory to the field work. We have come out with a programme.

“We will discuss with the states at a joint meeting of officials that will be scheduled very soon,” he said.