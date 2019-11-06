Malami Seeks Commonwealth’s Support in Tackling Hate Speech

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has urged the Commonwealth countries to work together to tackle hate speech.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, the minister was said to have made the call as Attorney Generals and Ministers of Justice from 53 Commonwealth nations commenced a three-day meeting in Colombo, Sri-Lanka.

“According to the minister, the federal government has called for collaborative action in addressing hate speech and its divisive tendency as an item for future engagement of Commonwealth nations.

“Malami, who described hate speech as a divisive weapon jeopardising peaceful co-existence, said the 2019 meeting deliberates on contemporary key legal issues, including electronic evidence, data protection, reform of civil procedure, international commercial arbitration, anti-corruption, access to justice and vulnerable persons in the justice system.

“The Attorney Generals and Ministers of Justice meeting also discusses the relevance of and the opportunities presented by international arbitration to address commercial disputes between businesses in the Commonwealth countries as alternative dispute resolution mechanism.”