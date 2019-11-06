LAPO Harps on Savings Culture

In commemoration of the world savings day usually celebrated on October 31, 2019, Lapo Microfinance Bank recently embarked on a sensitisation programme in secondary and primary schools across the country.

During the visit, primary school pupils were enlightened through simple presentations on savings, the financial products offered by the bank as well as the need and how to manage money.

Speaking with THISDAY, the Managing Director, Dr. Godwin Ehigiamusoe, said the activity was targeted at primary and secondary school students. It was intended to create awareness of the importance of smart money management and the importance of saving from the earliest age.

According to him, “Our commitment to drive financial inclusion especially at such a young age prompted us to embark on this initiative.

“Customer satisfaction and convenience through alternative channels has given birth to our thrift collection model to encourage savings and ensure customer satisfaction.

“This and other similar events organised on the occasion of ‘World Savings Day’ are the integral parts of the financial education that LAPO has conducted over the years with the aim of strengthening financial inclusion and responsible financial management for the benefit of economic development and growth of Nigeria.”