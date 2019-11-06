Jubilation in Ekiti as Olujimi Wins in Appeal Court

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

There was wild jubilation among the members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State on Wednesday as the Appeal Court upheld the victory of the party’s candidate, Sentor Biodun Olujimi in the last senatorial election.

The victory dance was visible in Omuo Ekiti, Olujimi’s hometown and headquarters of Ekiti East Local Government, where the jubilants had trooped to the streets to praise the judiciary for its steadfastness.

The Appeal Court sitting in Ado Ekiti had to relocate to Kaduna to deliver the judgment and affirmed the September 9 tribunal judgment of Justice Danladi Adeck, which nullified the victory of the Senate’s spokesman and All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate in Ekiti South, Prince Dayo Adeyeye.

However, the PDP said the judgment of both the lower tribunal and the Appeal Court did not come as a surprise because the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not reflect the true vote cast in the first instance.

In a statement by the PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr Jackson Adebayo, the party berated INEC for colluding with the APC to steal the mandate which was given to Olujimi and PDP at the poll without minding the democratic consequences on the nation.

“We congratulate all members of our party in the state and particularly congratulate Senator Biodun Olujimi for her courage to fight the battle to a victorious logical conclusion .

“We want to assure all our members that with the victory of Senator Olujimi there is a great future for the party, what we just need is to walk in unison towards subsequent elections in the state,” Adebayo said.