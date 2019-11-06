FG to Institutionalise National Council on Mining, Mineral Resources

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government on Monday in Abuja, disclosed plan to institutionalise the National Council of Mining and Mineral Resources Development (NCMMRD).

The move is expected to address constant frictions between the states and federal governments on right to mineral resources in the country.

The National Council on Mining and Mineral Resources Development (NCMMRD) is the highest decision-making body on policy matters on mining and mineral resources development. It is a structured interactive platform with advisory roles, where all stakeholders converged for policy formulation, validation and advice government on minerals and metals matters.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite, said this while addressing the press on the fourth coming NCMMRD summit.

Adegbite, noted that even though mineral resources was on the exclusive legislative list, mining and mineral related activities are conducted across the all the states of the federation.

He informed that the constant frictions cannot be allowed to continue unabated. Hence, the need for NCMMRD to be institutionalised.

He revealed that the theme for this year Council is, “Nigeria Minerals and Metals Sector: Spectrum for Investment Opportunities for Economic Growth and Development.”

Adegbite, said due to the paltry contribution of the minerals and metals sector to GDP amidst the huge potentials therein, necessitated reforms, initiated to revamp the sector for greater economic growth and efficiency.

These reforms, he stressed culminated into a roadmap developed for the growth and development of the Nigerian mining industry.

“The roadmap which gave birth to the National council was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on the 31st August, 2016.

“Living up to the ideals of the objectives of growing the sector, the Ministry sought and obtained FEC’s approvals for the Institutionalisation of the National Council on Mines and Mineral Resources Development (NCMMRD) on the 21st December, 2016.”