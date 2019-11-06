Ekiti LG Poll: Those Plotting Violence will Blame Themselves, Fayemi Vows

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has warned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ado-Ekiti Local Government Area against getting involved in violence in the December 7 local government election.

Fayemi said those plotting violence that could derail or truncate the conduct of the election would blame themselves if they failed to have a rethink.

The governor advised party members to maintain decorum and ensure peace in order to make the election transparent, credible, free and fair.

Fayemi, who made the appeal yesterday evening while inaugurating nine committees to ensure victory for the party in the chairmanship and councillorship positions, urged members to work with unity to achieve the task.

Fayemi, who was represented by his Deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, inaugurated committees of the Elders’ Advisory Council, Contact, Mobilisation, Finance, Security, Logistics, Media and Publicity, among others.

The governor, who emerged as Chairman of the Elders’ Advisory Council, explained that the state administration would create a level playing ground for all parties that would participate in the council election.

He stressed that the primary elections have come and gone, noting that party members should now work for the victory of the chairmanship and councillorship candidates in the December 7 poll.

Expressing satisfaction about the primary election that produced the candidates for the council elections, Egbeyemi noted that the administration of local government remains a veritable platform for meeting the yearnings of party members at the grassroots.

He, therefore, called on the people of the voting age to troop out in large numbers on election day and cast their votes for the APC chairmanship flag bearer in Ado-Ekiti, Mrs. Omotunde Fajuyi and councillorship candidates in all the 13 wards to enjoy dividends of democracy at the grassroots.

On his own, the APC Chairman in Ado Ekiti Local Government Area, Mr. Mike Akinleye, maintained that there is no faction in the party, describing the task before party members as achievable and possible if they are united.