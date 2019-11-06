Eastern Naval Command Intra-Command Sports Begin in Calabar

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Eastern Naval Command (ENC), flagged off a five-day Intra-Command Sports competition as part of its preparations for the upcoming Nigerian Navy Inter Command Football, Swimming and Tug of War competitions.

Addressing participants at the opening ceremony of the week-long event, on Monday at the U.J. Esuene Stadium, Calabar, Cross River State, the Flag Officer Commanding, FOC, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral David Adeniran, said aside from preparing its sportsmen and women for the national competition, the Intra-Command sports competition would keep navy personnel with the command fit to perform their professional duties.

“We have converged here today to witness the sports competition, speaks volume on the readiness of the service to develop capacities of personnel and make them fit to do their respective duties efficiently.”

He said the ENC has already keyed into the fitness policy of the Nigerian Navy headquarters.

“The desire for all personnel to be physically and mentally fit informed the Naval Headquarters to introduce the Body Mass Index Scale as a measure of fitness to be sure that all personnel are fit to undertake normal routine operations and activities. Body Mass Index is based on your height and weight to ascertain if one is in a healthy weight,” Adeniran said.

The FOC said at the end of the weeklong event, the Command would be fully prepared for the Nigerian Navy Inter Command Football, Swimming and Tug of War competitions which will be staged soon at the instance of the Naval headquarters.

The state’s Deputy Governor, who was represented by Dr. Alfred Mboto, Special Adviser Security, Governor’s Office, commended the ENC for enhancing the mental and physical fitness of its personnel.

The deputy governor said the ECN has contributed immensely to the peace, security and prosperity of the state, and the Niger Delta region.

“It is not a coincidence that the Command has produced many athletes that have done well in state and national sporting events.”

“To the competing athletes, the Games can be a spring board to an even brighter future. Therefore, express yourselves, perform gallantly and uphold fair play in your quest for medals,” he concluded.