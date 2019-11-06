Banditry: Katsina Deploys Tracking Machine to Curtail Attacks

The Katsina State Government has announced the deployment of newly acquired sophisticated tracking machine manned by the Department of State Services (DSS) to track the movements of bandits and monitor their procurement of arms and ammunition in other to curtail attacks in the state

The Secretary to the State Government and Chairman of the Security Committee, Dr. Mustapha Mohammed Inuwa, made the disclosure yesterday in Dan Musa Local Government Area of the state while supervising the distribution of relief materials to IDPs and victim of banditry attacks to 11 wards in the local government area.

He said the state government is more than ready to deal with unrepentant bandits and ensure total return to peace and security

“The government’s primary responsibility is peace and security of the people and their property. Other priorities of government include, health, education, roads infrastructure, water supply and so on.

“Before when we gather here we hasten to disperse before night falls but now there is free movement of people, good and services, thanks to the recent dialogue between Government and the bandits trading activities have been restored, and communal lives have regained momentum, and farmers freely go to their farms.

“Government has equally deployed tracking technology to henceforth apprehend and deal with criminals and unrepentant bandits, we now have the information on their activities and whatever that is going on and we are discouraging anything that may lead to a return to banditry.”

The SSG further recalled an incident where a kingpin was intercepted through the tracking system while trying to arrange for supply of arms through Jos, Plateau State.