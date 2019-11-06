Appeal Court to Give Verdict on Adeyeye-Olujimi Tussle in Kaduna

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday moved to Kaduna State to deliver judgment in the case filed by the senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Prince Dayo Adeyeye.

Adeyeye appealed the September 9 judgment that nullified his election and declared the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Senator Biodun Olujimi, winner of the poll.

The tribunal had declared Olujimi winner with total votes of 54,894 against Adeyeye, who garnered 52,234 after the Justice Danladi Adeck-led tribunal nullified elections in some units.

Security men, journalists and interested party loyalists from the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were already seated in the courtroom for the judgment when one of the officials conveyed the message that the case had been moved to Kaduna.

“The judgment is no longer holding here, it has been transferred to Kaduna. But it will be delivered today (Wednesday) as scheduled,” he said.

Those sitting in the court had to disperse immediately upon hearing the news.

However, one of the security men confided in THISDAY that the movement could not have been unconnected with the mounting tension and violence that could trail the outcome.

The security man, who craved anonymity, said: “The case is very dicey and it can go either way. If Senator Adeyeye wins, the PDP could react violently and if it is Senator Olujimi, the ruling party won’t be happy as well, so this could precipitate crisis.

“That should be the reason why it was moved to a neutral ground.”

Another source stated that the Appeal Court justices must have taken the steps to ward off pressures from both parties.

Meanwhile, the case is still expected to be delivered later Wednesday.