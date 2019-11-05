PDP Youths Accuse APC of Recruiting Bandits, Herdsmen to Rig Election

By Chuks Okocha

Ahead of Bayelsa State governorship election scheduled for November 16, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths have alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) are recruiting herdsmen to cause mayhem and rig the election in their favour.

Expressing concern over this development, the PDP youths under the aegis of PDP South-South Youth Vanguard pointed out that the APC will not support the Ijaw struggle, warning the major opposition party in the state to desist from any form of violence during the election.

The PDP youths, in a statement by its National Chairman, James Efe Akpofure added that the only interest of APC is the oil in Bayelsa State.

The youth Vanguard said that the APC is not interested in the development of the State, adding that their only concern is to lay their hands on the oil in the state.

The PDP youths noted that APC has always been looking for a way to get, at least, one state from the oil rich region, alleging that, that was the reason the party caused mayhem during governorship election in Rivers State.

The youths further stated that Bayelsa people are wiser and will resist all antics of the APC, in whatever guise.

The PDP South-South Youth Vanguard said that they are ready to face any bandit, herdsmen or whoever the APC is recruiting for the election.

“We are ready to face anything the APC wants to introduce during the election. Bayelsa is a PDP state and we are not going to fold our arms and see what belongs to us taken away from us.

“We know their plans and we are ready to counter them. We are prepared for election and if they are not ready they should tell INEC to declare PDP as the winner of the election.

“We will not allow what happened in Rivers state to happen in Bayelsa where election was turned to a theatre of war. Ours is a peaceful state and we will not allow outsiders to turn our peaceful state to a war zone.

“We are warning the bandits, herdsmen or whatever mercenaries they want to hire during the election to keep away from Bayelsa state because we are ready to face anybody.

“We are using this medium to tell Bayelsa people to vote wisely and support the development strides of Governor Seriake Dickson by voting the PDP candidate, Diri Duoye.”