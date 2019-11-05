Edo Deputy Gov Absolves Self from Attack on Obaseki, Oba of Lagos

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Philip Shaibu has washed his hands off the the weekend attack on the convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki; the Oba of Lagos, Oba Akiolu and other dignitaries that graced the first convocation ceremony of Edo University, Iyamho.

Thugs on Saturday, had attacked the convoy of Oba of Lagos, Governor Obaseki and Chancellor of Edo University at the gate of APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole at Iyamho.

Consequently, Oshiomhole who was the immediate past governor of Edo State had accused the state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu of masterminding the attack just to ridicule him before the public.

He maintained that it was the deputy governor that brought the thugs to his gate that did the attack.

However, Shaibu in a statement in Benin City has washed his hands clean off the convoy attack.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Musa Ebomhiana, the deputy governor claimed that he was nowhere near Iyamho on that Friday as he was fully engaged in official matters in Benin, adding that the he was in fact one of the victims of the convoy attack.

According to the statement, “my attention has been drawn to a press briefing addressed by the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole to the effect that Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Philip Shaibu was responsible for the unfortunate attack against the governor, Oba of Lagos and other dignitaries to the first convocation of Edo University, Iyamho.

“In fact, the Deputy Governor was himself a victim of the Saturday attack, considering the fact that he was actually in the same bus with the governor, Oba of Lagos and other dignitaries. The simple truth is that the national chairman felt offended and intimidated by the huge crowd of party youths that came out in solidarity with the governor.

He then decided to “teach” the governor and his deputy a lesson by organising those misguided elements to take up arms against the state.

He should be courageous enough to own up to his design.

“I see this as clearly a case of entrapment, because the national chairman invited them to his house knowing very well that he had prepared for them, an attack by his political infantry as the statement dished out at the Sunday press conference did not add up.

“It is a pity that our national chairman now sees Okada riders as thugs considering the fact that these were the same people who were in the vanguard of his struggle to reclaim his stolen mandate. He rode on their backs to judicial victory in 2007/2008.

Ebomhiana further added: “How come that the fighters of justice are now being labeled as thugs by no other person than the SOLE beneficiary of their struggle. So, position can really change a man?

“The deputy governor is a man of peace and honour who has never been associated with thuggery or merchants of violence. As much as I would not want to banter words with our highly respected national chairman, Nigerians know better between him and Edo State Deputy Governor who has thugs as associates, fondly referred to by him as “my infantry division.