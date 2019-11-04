Med-View Plans to Resume Operations in November

Chinedu Eze

The Chief Operating Officer of Med-View Airline, Michael Ajigbotoso, has said the airline will resume flight operations in November.

Ajigbotoso, said the airline, which remains the only carrier on the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE), had to temporarily suspend operations due to lack of equipment, but assured that the management had perfected plans to return to some of its old routes in the country.

He said since the airline suspended its flight operations, it has complied with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) regulations, adding that Medview has met all necessary regulatory conditions to resume operations.

The airline also linked the suspension of flight service to the fact that its aircraft were undergoing maintenance and immediately the checks are completed it would resume scheduled service.

Ajigbotoso, assured the airline would return to service stronger despite the recent challenge in operations, reiterating that safety and comfort of its passengers are still paramount to its operations.

He also commended the workers of Medview for their commitment and sustained belief in the airline despite the recent operational challenges.

“We appreciate the staff for their commitment in spite of the little operational challenges, which we believe are the hallmark of any business. Businesses have their high and low moments and I can tell you we are surmounting the challenges. We are coming back soon bigger and better.

“Also, to our numerous customers, we want to tell you that the best is yet to come. We have done it before, making the nation proud at the domestic, regional and international fronts. We have been consistent with our hajj operations in the past 14 years. We remain the only carrier to have done that successfully.

“We want to assure you that as soon as our aircraft return from the scheduled maintenance, we will begin to provide the excellent and safe flight services, which we are known for and maintained since the commencement of our operations,” the CCO said.