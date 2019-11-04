Group Launch Gender-focused Research

Hamid Ayodeji

A group of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) which included the Partnership for African Social and Governance Research (PASGR); Institute of Development Studies (IDS) and Leadership Effectiveness Accountability Professionalism (LEAP) Africa have officially launched a study on “Gendered Contentions in Fragile, Conflict and Violence Affected Settings: Unpacking Women’s Leadership, Empowerment and Accountability.”

The group disclosed that the study would also look into matters of fragile nature of the citizenship that exists between the communities and in these contexts.

Speaking at a forum in Lagos, the Executive Director, PASGR, Prof. Tade Aina, said the need for the study originated because of the need of accurate research and data in the formulation and implementation of public policies.

According to him, “The research methodology for the study would be engaging; trans-formative which is why we chose to tackle a difficult problem as there is no problem as big as gender contention.

“The studies would shed more light on the obstacles that women are faced with going into politics, particularly the contentions and struggles they go through in society.

“There is need for the creation of an environment whereby women would be given the capacity to function more in political leadership positions.”

In his remarks, the Executive Director, Leadership Effectiveness Accountability Professionalism (LEAP) Africa, Femi Taiwo explained that, “findings after evaluating our efforts towards gender equity, we have not really done well as a nation; hence, the need for the advocacy of policies that would help tackle gender contention and enhance the capacity of women to effectively navigate and negotiate in order to acquire their needs and rights.”

Also speaking at the forum, the Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Women Trust Fund, Mufuliat Fijabi said, “The research should also look at the different dimensions of multiple layers of barriers women face using Lagos as a case study due to the large population size of the state and therefore the results gathered can be replicated in the other parts of the country.

“It should be dealt with from two vital angles which are issues of low women representation in the area of governance systems and another aspect is to do the paper work, research, constitutional amendment and policy changes and reform in implementation.”