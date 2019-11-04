Ganduje Sends Commissioner Nominees’ List to House

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Monday submitted the list of 20 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Abdul Aziz Gafasa, said the names on the list include Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, Muktar Ishaq Yakasai, Murtala Sule Garo and Muhammad Tahir Adam (Baba Impossible), Muazu Magaji, Ibrahim Muktar, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, Mohammed Garba and Nura Mohammed Dakadai.

Others are Shehu Na’Allah Kura, Dr. Zahara’u Umar, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, Sadiq Aminu Wali, Mohammed Bappa Takai, Kabiru Ado Lakwaya, Dr Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, Ibrahim Ahmed Karaye, Mahmoud Muhammad, Muhammad Sunusi Saidu and Lawan Abdullahi Musa.

Gafasa said the commissioner nominees will soon be invited for screening by the state House of Assembly.