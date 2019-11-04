Adeboye to Hold Holy Ghost Service in Abuja

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, will hold holy ghost service next week in Abuja, the church has announced.

Adeboye, a respected Christian leader in Nigeria, will hold the programme on November 7 and 8.

Assistant Regional Pastor Region 10, Abuja, David Adewuyi, who spoke on behalf of the church during a briefing on the forthcoming 18th edition of the Holy Ghost Congress with the theme “Peace, Be Still”, declared that peace will be restored in every facet of the Nigerian society.

Emphasising that Nigeria needs peace, Adewuyi said the Lord will speak through the General Overseer into the precarious state of the Nigerian economy as well as the national values.

“God will restore the peace of this nation. The military has said it will take spiritual warfare approach to end insurgency. Yes, the military is right because spiritual controls the physical. We are going before the Lord and shall take over and address the East, West, North and South. Are they Boko Haram? Are they kidnappers? Are they those that steal from the government? I can assure you that Tuesday theme of this year is apt and I can assure you that God will restore the peace of this nation”.

Speaking further, chairman, Abuja Special Holy Ghost Service, Pastor Chinedu Ezekewsili, likened Nigeria to a ship on the high sea, noting that Jesus is in the ship and is able to solve Nigeria’s problems.

He said by divine visitation and prophetic proclamation Nigeria will regain its peace and pride of place in the comity of nations.

The pastors stated that the programme, which is expected to hold on 7th and 8th of November, was not only for members of the church but for all Nigerians in the country and in the Diaspora. They urged people to link up to Tuesday programme on www.rccg.org.