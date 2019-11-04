Access Bank Empowers Female Entrepreneurs 

In a bid to fulfil its purpose of inspiring, connecting and empowering women from all works of life, the ‘W’ Initiative of Access Bank Plc, through its ‘W’ Academy, recently empowered 50 women entrepreneurs with a mini MBA program.

The MBA program was provided by the International Finance Corporation of the World Bank.

The 50 women entrepreneurs emerged from a pool of 36,000 applicants after a competitive, rigorous pitching and selection process.

This maiden edition of the Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton was designed to contribute to women’s economic empowerment by upscaling Nigerian women-owned businesses through capacity building and financial support. The certified programme, according to the bank, was devised to strengthen their business management skills for sustainable business growth.

Speaking on Access Bank’s interest in empowering female owned SMEs, Executive Director, Retail Banking Division, Mr. Victor Etuokwu said, “The Womenpreneur pitch-a-ton was introduced by the W Initiative to enhance management and leadership skills through core managerial modules designed especially for female entrepreneurs. We love to see SMEs who have great ambition and passion to grow their businesses.”

According to him, Access Bank remains committed to strengthening SME core offerings while propping them up to define their footmark in trade.

“Access Bank’s commitment to empower these female owned businesses has contributed significantly to the development of many SMEs in Nigeria with direct impact on the socio-economic growth of the country,” he added.