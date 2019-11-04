Adedokun Presents Book

Author of Ladies Calling the Shots, a book profiling leading female filmmaker in Nigeria will today join about 20 other authors at Book Trek, the opening event of the Lagos Book and Arts festival, LABAF. The event holds at Freedom Park, Lagos at 5p.m

A statement issued by the Lagos-based public relations practitioner said Adedokun will be reading from his new book, The Danfo Driver in All of Us.

Released recently on the Prima imprint of Narrative Landscape Press, the 250- page book is a collection of articles written by the author on various national platforms including The PUNCH, thecable.ng, and premiumtimes.com. These articles, according to Adedokun derive from his reflections on various aspects of national life over the past six years.

Foreword to the new book was written by Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism and former Editor of The PUNCH, Mr. Gbemiga Ogunleye, who testifies that: “This collection of essays is a testimony to the author’s passion for change in the country,” and that the author passes his message without being magisterial, thus earning the respect and confidence of the reader…”