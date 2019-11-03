Tinubu: Putting EFCC on the Spot

Last week, the trio of Deji Adeyanju, convener, Concerned Nigerians; Ariyo-Dare Atoye of the Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution and Adebayo Raphael of the Free Nigeria Movement stirred the hornet’s nest.

They submitted a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), asking it to investigate the two bullion vans that were sighted at the residence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during the general election early in the year.

Curiously, this development might turn out a tough one for the commission and for many reasons. But if the EFCC had been hiding behind the fact that no one had petitioned it on the matter before hence the reason it could not act. It is yet to be seen what more is there to say again with the petition.

But one thing is certain and it is the fact that the movement of the kind of money that would require the use of two bullion vans is definitely an infraction of the Money Laundering Act. Although there have been arguments that the vans could be conveying something else, which is true, like frozen chickens or exquisite election souvenirs. That’s for those pondering possible defence to advance.

However, it would not be forgotten so soon that when accosted during the election, Tinubu didn’t deny moving money with the vans; he only asked if he stole anyone’s money. Whatever it is, a petition has been submitted and the people have a right to know. All eyes on the EFCC!