Not yet Uhuru for Stella Oduah

Say that karma was given a human form and figure and permitted to live among and mingle with humanity, she may not live very long as she is prone to rebuffing the poor and rich alike. She hardly extends her regards to people of negligible personae, let alone powers that be. The latest in her cache of victims is an old-timer, Lady Stella Oduah.

Say what you will about cities and thrones and powers, and how men can be vicious and hoarding beasts with dying consciences. A woman’s grasp of power, even when subtle can send the hoarding Dragon Smaug to hiding and shame.

Those who are familiar with the Yoruba House of Deities would recognize the significance of our subject’s last name, Oduah. And she is an orisha, truth be told. This 57-year-old lady is both a former Nigerian Senator and Minister of Aviation. By right, she is one of those lucky few who have earned names for themselves in the politicking vista of Nigeria. But more than that, Princess Stella has earned the fiendship of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Although she was invited to retire from her position as Minister since 2014, several allegations have been laid against her, which are running along the lines of embezzlement, theft and general crookery. This is not news for old hands in the game, except that EFCC has refused to let this dog lie. Vomit the bone, they insist.

According to EFCC, a petition was written against our Princess, alleging that she used her position as Minister of Aviation to swindle the Nigerian Federal Government of several monies amounting to 22 billion. Shedding more light on the issue, EFCC reported that Madam Stella diverted part of the 9.5 billion fund for airport security equipment during her time as Minister of Aviation.

The actions of EFCC regarding the former minister inadvertently set her up as a wolf who has eaten numerous precious lambs and must regurgitate them. Recently, an interim forfeiture order was secured on the items allegedly procured with the diverted funds. Despite this, the agency maintains that some of the dredgers and other items are being kept in many parts of the country, particularly in Bayelsa, Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory.

Is karma out on a stroll or has she stolen our princess to fry?