Fashion Icon Bags UNIBEN Honorary Doctorate Degree

Sunday Ehigiator

Astute entrepreneur, and CEO Wears it All Luxury, Sodiq Rufai, has been honoured by the prestigious University of Benin, Benin City, with a honorary Doctorate Degree (P.hD) in Public Administration.

Rufai who founded the trendy, unisex fashion brand decades ago, is outstanding in his style, quality, and creativity in the fashion industry, and he is unarguably one of the top fashion entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

He is likewise known for several humanitarian contribution and the founder, ‘Babatunde Rufai Foundation’.

He was widely described by volunteers under his foundation as one that “added value and still adding value to his area of focus and has gone beyond his skills to be a humanitarian who constantly add value and give hope to the hopeless in the society. As a humanitarian he founded the Babatunde Rufai Foundation.”

Speaking in an interview with THISDAY, Raufu expressed delight at the recognition and also renacted his foundation goal keep doing more.

According to him, “the foundation’s goal is to acknowledge all the blessings and opportunities they have been given in life and reach out, to people less fortunate in the society.

“The Foundation set up an endowment within the Babatunde Rufai Foundation to help improve people’s incomes and quality of life. Working with some of Africa’s poorest communities that allow people to become self- sustaining.

“These ‘Livelihood Programs’ provide communities with access to capital and hands-on business training, empowering them to start small businesses. With greater incomes, people have more choices and that should put them one step ahead of the daily challenge to put food on their tables.

“I really appreciate the University of Benin Benin for this recognition and the only way to show gratitude is to continue to improve my immediate environment and impact lives the best way I can.”