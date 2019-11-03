Enugu Awards Contracts for N3.2bn Projects

The Enugu State Government has awarded contracts for another set of development projects totaling over N3.2 billion in keeping with its renewed vigour to provide massive infrastructure in the state.

The state government awarded the contracts barely two weeks after it announced the award of contracts for urban and rural development projects at a whopping sum of N1.7 billion.

The Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Aroh disclosed this at a press briefing at the Government House, Enugu after a meeting of the State Executive Council (SEC) saturday.

He said the council, upon the request from the state’s Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP-2), approved the asphalting of 26.665 kilometre Ukpabi-Nimbo-Ugbene Ajima-Eziani road in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area at the sum of N1,090,631,422.12.

Aroh added that the council also considered and approved the request from RAMP-2 for asphalting of another inter-community link road, the Neke-Mbu-Ogbodu Aba-Obollo Etiti road – a 22.443 kilometre road that connects Isi-Uzo and Udenu Local Government Area at the cost of N913,434,678.045.

He explained that the council approved the two roads because of their importance in linking and providing access to multiple communities in line with the rural development policy of the Ugwuanyi administration.

Also approved by the council was award of contract for the construction of the Nsukka Township Stadium (Phase One) at the sum of N996,426,670.80.

Aroh added that the council equally approved remodelling and renovation of the Abuja Building, Government House, to ensure efficient administrative service delivery; construction of fence, pavement, surfacing, landscaping and beautification of the newly constructed State Customary Court of Appeal headquarters, Independence Layout, Enugu and supply of 300 units of bicycles to complement the 260 vehicles as well as motorcycles purchased by the state government for security operations in the rural areas, all totaling over N400 million.

He added that the council directed the Ministry of Gender Affairs “to relocate all street beggars in Enugu to the state’s Rehabilitation Centre at Emene, for proper upkeep and medical attention so that these people are properly taken care of and rehabilitated and taken back to the society as proper citizens.

He stated that the council appraised the outstanding performance of Model Secondary School Nsukka, which emerged the fifth best school in public category in the country, at the recent Federal Government’s educational awards and approved the institution of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s Award of Excellence to the best primary and secondary schools in the state.”

Aroh pointed out that award will be held annually, disclosing that the winners of the secondary school category, across the three senatorial districts of the state, for every year will each receive “a brand new bus from the state government.”

He, also, disclosed that the council “approved the immediate purchase of a brand new bus for the Model Secondary School Nsukka, in recognition of their outstanding performance and the immediate promotion of the principal of the school, Mr. Obi Ezeugwuorie to Principal Special Grade Level 17, for providing the desired leadership.

He said the council equally “approved with immediate effect, the release of the result of the 2017/2018 confirmation and promotion examination in the state Civil Service.

“This decision is to allow promotion of seven hundred and twenty one (721) persons, representing 70.34 percent of all the people who wrote these exams for confirmation on level 2, level 3 and level 4.”