Daura Emir to Osinbajo: Your Loyalty to Buhari is Tested

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar, at the weekend, commended the loyalty of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to President Muhammadu Buhari and described their relationship as unequalled in the history of the country.

Farouk, who stated this on Saturday in Daura at the turbanning ceremony of Alhaji Musa Haro as Dan Madamin Daura said, the honesty and commitment shown by the Vice President and his relationship with President Buhari, was what Nigeria required to attain greatness.

According to the Emir, who commended the commitment of the duo to the transformation of the country, “I want to specifically commend the Vice President for his loyalty, his commitment and dedication towards the transformation of Nigeria to its present state.

“We are fully aware of the situation President Buhari and his deputy, Osinbajo, met the country but today, things are changing for the better because of their efforts.

“This is attributable to the excellent working relationship between President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo. Prof. Osinbajo is the most honest person and leader Nigeria has produced in recent times.

“His relationship has remained cordial with Buhari largely, because of his honesty, I commend you, Vice President. I am particularly happy with the Vice President for the way he has shown loyalty to President Buhari. Daura Emirate is extremely grateful, for your commitment and confidence transforming Nigeria despite the challenges.”