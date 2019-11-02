Omoni Oboli’s 19 Years Love Story

Actress Omoni Oboli and husband, Nnamdi Oboli gushed at their Wedding Anniversary, writes Ferdinand Ekechukwu

It’s not out of place that a handful of female celebrities desire to live actress/producer Omoni Oboli’s life. Some have openly confessed to this on different occasions. They wished they were her. But sincerely, what is it about her life that they cherish and wish to themselves? Her enviable successful career in Nollywood, her beauty perfect image of an ‘after three mother’ with grown up children first of which is about 18, Omoni is pretty young in her early forties with a husband who understands the nature of her job and happily married for 19 years. This is a thing very uncommon in today’s Nollywood where celebrities wed today, divorce tomorrow.

For the couple, who have been blessed with three sons, the romance is still quite strong. Love is indeed a beautiful thing and being blessed with the opportunity to spend forever after with the love of your life is something many people pray and hope for, hence the need for celebration. The Nollywood diva and her husband, Nnamdi Oboli, this week celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on Monday October 28.

The Love is War star actress took to her social media space to share a photo of herself and her husband with beautiful words. She also hinted that she would be announcing her new business and she is excited that she picked the day which happens to be their marriage anniversary. In her Instagram post, she wrote sweet words to express how much she has felt loved by her husband, Nnamdi.

“Do you know what today is? It’s our anniversary my boyfriend, my lover, my baby daddy, my husband, my best friend. Happy anniversary bestie @nnamdioboli. It’s been 19 years of you loving me unconditionally. Only you can be who you are to me. I’d go 100 more years with you my forever love. God was looking out for me when he sent you to me. I love you to infinity and beyond PS: I couldn’t have picked a better day to kick off my new business. Announcing soon but first #Omonifam. Help me bless God for sending me an almost perfect man.”

Her husband also took to his Instagram to shower her with praises and also thanked her for the many years of joy and love they have both shared.

“My wife! My best friend! My partner for life! It’s been a whirlwind since we first met, and then got married this day 19 years ago! I can’t think of anyone that could’ve been you to me. Can’t imagine a life without your smile and comfort and beauty I found my good thing the moment I saw you. I can say without a doubt that I always knew the decision to make you my wife was easy. But I’m under no illusion that it wasn’t a gift from God that made you my wifey. Thank you for the many years of joy and love you’ve shared with me. I only pray that we will have many more glorious and blessed years together to see. Happy Anniversary babe. Tell your husband he’s a lucky man #happyanniversary.”

The actress tied the knot in 2000. She met her husband when she started acting in 1996. Four years later and just two weeks after they began dating, she at the age of 21, while he was 29, he proposed to her. Nnamdi Oboli is a life coach on marriage and relationships, a columnist for ‘Motherhood-In-Style’ magazine, and a strong believer in the sanctity of marriage as a necessary first step to attaining a greater society.

He is a University of Benin graduate of Optometry and the co-founder and M.D of Dioni Visions Ltd, a multi-faceted company with businesses including optometric practice and entertainment at its core. Nnamdi is a co-producer of several award-winning movies such as The Rivals, Render to Caesar and Being Mrs. Elliott.