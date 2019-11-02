Mobololaji Johnson Architect of Modern Lagos, Says Fayemi

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has commiserated with the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and members of family of the late Brigadier-General Moboolaji Johnson (rtd) on the passing of the first military governor of the state.

The late Johnson, aged 83, was military governor of Lagos State between 1967 and 1975.

Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, described the late Mobolaji Johnson as one of the architects of modern Lagos, who served the state with dedication and distinction.

Fayemi said the late Mobolaji Johnson served with honour and remained a man of honour till the very end.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Ekiti State, the Land of Honour, I commiserate with my brother governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the government and good people of Lagos State on the passing of Brig-Gen Mobolaji Johnson, first military governor of the state and one of the finest to govern the state.

“This is a colossal loss, no doubt. But, we are comforted with the fact that Baba lived a good life, impacted many lives, worked conscientiously and made his mark in the development of Lagos and left behind a legacy of honour and a good name.

“We encourage his children and family to be consoled that Baba will be remembered for his good works and the impact he made.

“Our prayer is that God will grant him eternal rest and comfort the family,” the statement added.