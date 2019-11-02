Interswitch Quiz Begins Airing Today 

Digital payment and commerce platform, Interswitch, will today, begin the airing of its InterswitchSPAK 2.0Television quiz competition.

The show is a segment of Interswitch SPAK Switch-a-future initiative, a CSR initiative that aimed to stir interest in the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects among Senior Secondary School students in Africa.

The competition is targeted strictly at SS2 students between ages 14-17.

Speaking on the initiative, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of the company, Cherry Eromosele, emphasised the importance of STEM in driving innovation in the country.

He said: “We cannot over-emphasise the importance of STEM to the progress of our country. At this point in our country, we need young people who will create new things and invent solutions, thereby create entrepreneurial value and employment for themselves and others.

“This initiative is here to stay. We will continue to do our best in the area of STEM among secondary school students. This is perhaps the boldest corporate effort yet to actively promote STEM education, especially among Nigerian secondary school students”

InterswitchSPAK 2.0 began with a national qualifying examination from which the top 81 students out of 13,322 students from various schools across the country, qualified to compete in the TV Quiz Show.

Eromosele also informed that N12.5million scholarship prize was up for grab for all the winners while the overall winner will be awarded tertiary education scholarship worth N7.5million that would be spread across five years of study.