Gage Awards Unveiled

By Azuka Ogujiuba

The Gage Awards is poised to be the most coveted prize in the digital ecosystem in Africa as it will reward the very best of the digital world, including Businesses & Brands, Influencers, Apps & Web developers, entertainers and many more.

The first of its kind in Nigeria, the awards will be given in various categories of excellence on the night, under five key areas bordering on Entertainment, Innovation, Inspiration, Information and Business for the year in review-2019. This is a flagship event that would become a yearly tradition.

The award categories are; Social moment of the year, Special moment of the year, Online news platform of the year, Web series of the year, Online show of the year, Content creator of the year, Best data service provider, Online person of the year, Artiste of the year, Entrepreneur of the year, Content promoter of the year, best use of digital in financial service, online film/video of the year, banking app of the year, breakout app of the year, online campaign of the year, agency of the year, online comedian of the year, blog of the year, podcast of the year, agency of the year, app of the year and Best influencer endorsement.

Stakeholders and analysts have deduced that this award could be the most pristine awards in the Nigerian digital space because of its thorough auditing process. This process is machinated by their partnership with PWC; a quality assurance that would ensure a world class standard for the Gage prize.

Another oomph to the Gage prize is the quality of its academy; a panel of judges that constitute the hard-workers and achievers in the various industry who have expressed willingness to contribute to this history making project. The passion of this panel and their transmissible charisma would come to bear on the overall perception of the awards.

The Gage academy of judges include Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, Tajudeen Adepetu, Obi Asika, Amaechi Okobi, Osayi Alile, KunmiDemuren and Kamil Olufowobi. These are industry leaders in their various capacities who have mostly worked behind the scenes in creating business, social and economic landscapes in Nigeria.

The Gage Awards has been dubbed: “The Grammies of The Web” due to its long-term potential to put the Nigerian web players on the global stage. It would boost the pace of innovation and growth in the digital ecosystem in Nigeria by recognising outstanding players in the country’s emerging digital industry.

The premier digital ceremony is set to identify, highlight and reward activities online that help shape the pace of human development in Africa and especially Nigeria, in innovation, information, inspiration, entertainment, and business.

Scheduled to hold February 22, 2020, at the prestigious Lagos Continental Hotel (former Intercontinental hotel), the Gage Awards promises a night of celebration filled with memories that would be captured by the web and shared all over the world.