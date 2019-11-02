FoodCo Unveils Campaign to Mark 37 Anniversary 

Consumer Goods firm, Foodco Nigeria Limited, has launched a campaign, tagged: ‘My FoodCo Story’, as part of activities to mark it 37th year in the market place.

The initiative was designed to rewards customers who have remained committed to the brand over the years.

According to the company, the campaign will chronicle the company’s journey since inception in 1982 and encourage customers to share their most memorable experiences with the company, including available memorabilia.

Speaking , Chief Executive Officer Designate of FoodCo, Ade Sun-Basorun, explained that the campaign will last for nine days.

“We are happy to announce the start of activities commemorating our 37th Anniversary in November. This year’s event is a special one for us as it also marks our market entry into Lagos. It promises to be an exciting period because we will be throwing parties for our customers born in the month of November. We are also going to be giving them an opportunity to share some of the memorable experiences that they have shared with the brand in our 37-year sojourn,” he said.

Recounting the story of the company from the days of humble beginning, he said: “We are part of a small group of consumer goods companies, that created the formal retail sector in Nigeria. Our journey began from a small stall in Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State where we sold fresh vegetables and meat in hygienic conditions, as an alternative for people who did not want to go through the hassles of shopping in the open markets.

“From inception, our business has been about providing customers their full range of needs at affordable prices.

We have kept that promise irrespective of season, and in turn, have been rewarded with a large base of loyal customers whose support is at the core of the growth we enjoy today.”

Sun- Basorun attributed the company’s achievements and recognitions in the retail space to customers support and consistency.

He hinted further that the campaign was designed as an integrated media campaign with only selected customers to be hosted to the anniversary party at FoodCo various stores.