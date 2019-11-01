J.O.Adeyemi-Bero Tennis Enters S’final Stage

It was indeed the best of Junior tennis thursday as top seed of the boys singles category of the on-going 4th Chief Joseph Omotosho Adeyemi-Bero U-14 boys and Girls Junior Tennis Tournament, Silas Isaac, stroked his way into the semi-finals.

He defeated Bode Lawal in two straight sets 6-2, 6-1 in one of the quarter-final matches decided at the Centre Court of the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos.

Benjamin Jeremiah lost 2-6, 5-7 to Michael Nekepeme in another quarter-final encounter decided at same Court one.

Also victorious was Sunday Chinedu who survived an early scare from hard fighting Emmanuel Ameh before dropping him 2-6,6-2, 10-3 in what could best be described as the longest match of the tournament so far.

The victory now brings Sunday Chinedu face to face with Musa Emmanuel in one of the two Semi-final matches. Musa cruised ahead as Happy Agbi 3-2 retired yesterday.

The second semi-finals will see top seed, Silas Isaac battling it out with Michael Nekepeme.

In the women singles’ category, top seed, Neme Yakubu will be up against Bright Emmanuel in the first semi-finals that will pave way for the second semis between tournament Number 2 seed, Sarah Musa and Mariam Jimoh who sent Justina Emmanuel packing in two straight sets 4-2, 4-1 to pick her semi-final ticket.

All the semi-final matches would be played today ahead of Saturday’s grand finale which will hold at the Centre Court of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Meanwhile, The authorities of the Lagos State Tennis Association have commended the Adeyemi-Bero family for the continuous sponsorship of the championship which is in it’s 4th edition.

Secretary General of the Lagos State Tennis Association, Hajjia Zainab Adegesin who made the commendation after yesterday’s quarter-final games, reasoned that the tournament will not only help in developing tennis from the grassroots but will also assist in discovering feature tennis talents in the state.