IPPIS: HoS Directs MDAs, Others to Update Workers’ Records

In an apparent bid to begin the full implementation of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS), the acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has directed ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to update their human resources records on the IPPIS not later than November 30.

In a circular dated October 29, 2019 with reference number: HCSF/CSO/HRM/M.1278/I/95, Yemi-Esan identified those affected to include the employees of non-core ministries, departments and agencies and newly-employed members of staff of core MDAs who were enrolled into IPPIS platform from January 1, 2017 till date.

“It should be noted that the portal will be opened for the affected officers from October 30, 2019 to November 30, 2019.

“It is pertinent to emphasise that failure of any MDA and /or employee to comply with the content of this circular will lead to stoppage of the salary of the entire MDA and/or the affected employee on the IPPIS platform.

“Please bring the content of this circular to the attention of all concerned for full compliance.”

The circular was addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President; the Deputy Chief of Staff; Secretary to the Government of the Federation; all ministers and ministers of state; all permanent secretaries; all special advisers /senior special assistants and the National Security Adviser.

Other are the Chief of Defence Staff; service chiefs; the Inspector-General of Police; chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission; chairman, Police Service Commission; Accountant-General of the Federation; Auditor-General of the Federation: Surveyor-General of the Federation; the Chief Registrar, Supreme Court of Nigeria and heads of other government agencies and parastatals among others.

She reminded the recipients that as part of activities towards the final roll-out of the HR Module of IPPIS, her office had earlier issued two circulars requesting all federal public servants on the platform to update their records via an online portal provided for that purpose.