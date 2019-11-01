Golden Eaglets in Dead-rubber Clash with Australia

UNDER-17 WORLD CUP

The Golden Eaglets will take on Australia in a dead-rubber third Group B match today, at the Estadio Bezerrao, Brasilia. The kickoff is 9pm, Nigerian time.

Hungary and Ecuador will also clash at the same time, at the Estadio Olimpico Goiania.

Nigeria topped Group B on six points from two games. The Manu Garba’s team has already claimed a Round of 16 ticket .

Ecuador are in second position on three points and need an outright win to advance as the second-placed team.

For Ecuador, Australia and Hungary, there is also an opportunity to qualify for the Second Round as one of the four best third-placed teams across the six groups.

GROUP B

MP W D L GF GA GD PTS

Nigeria 2 2 0 0 7 4 3 6

Ecuador 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3

Australia 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1

Hungary 2 0 1 1 4 6 -2 1