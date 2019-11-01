Falode Applauds Sanwo-Olu, Shaibu as NWPL Super 4 Begins in Lagos

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWPL), Aisha Falode, has applauded the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for making it possible for the 2018/2019 Nigeria Women Premier League Super 4 to hold in Lagos.

Falode, noted that, Sanwo-Olu’s love for the women’s game made it possible for the NWPL to host the Super 4 in the state.

“The board of the Nigeria Women Football League wishes to sincerely thank the Lagos state governor for his magnanimity in hosting the NWPL Super 4, without much trouble. We are playing at the Agege Stadium, Lagos today because of the love and interest the governor show for women’s football development.

“The governor recognised the fact that, Lagos has produced a lot of women’s soccer professional players who not only helped take the country’s women’s national teams to a great height at the African and world levels, but also helped in the development of the game in Lagos.

“Sanwo-Olu, recognized the value added to women in Lagos through the professional players who moved from their various Lagos football clubs to top clubs in Europe and other parts of the world. And by so doing, they are directly impacting on the lives of family members, friends, and their football clubs.

“The governor gave kudos to the likes of Asisat Oshoala, Rashidat Ajibade, Chidinma Okeke, Ann Agumanu-Chiejine, Yinka Kudaisi, Maureen Madu, Kikelomo Ajayi, Taiwo Ajobiewe, Diana Ansak, Esther Ohai among others, who at one time or the other played for women football clubs in Lagos and made the state the home of women’s football.

“Lagos at one or the other housed clubs like Jegede Babes, Vero Bim, Flying Angels, FC Robo and Dream Stars.

“He is proud of all of them and their contributions to human and material development of the women’s folks. These were some of the reasons he accepted to host the NWPL Super 4 in Lagos, and we are happy that at least some Nigerian leaders are beginning to see the women’s league and women’s football generally beyond playing on the football field. We appreciate the Lagos governor.”

Falode, also praised the contributions of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, the sports loving Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu for his immense contributions to the development of women’s football in Nigeria since the state’s first involvement in the Super 4 competition which they hosted at the old Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City in 2017.

“After Edo first hosted the Super 4 in 2017, which stood out as the best ever among other Super 4 we have hosted, the Edo state government has been following the progress of the women’s league in Nigeria.

“Aside from giving the league board adequate supports, the state rebranded the state owned premier league club, Edo Queens of Benin to a club that became the pride of Edo sons and daughters within and outside the country. The Edo Queens players and officials were given the best of welfare and also got a brand new team bus and a very decent accommodation.

“The team missed the 2018/2019 Super 4 by the whiskers. We appreciate the Deputy Governor who is in charge of sports in the state for his innovations and development plans for sports in Edo state.

“He will be one of the special guests at the grand finale of this year’s Super 4 in Lagos on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He will be joined by the Minister for Sports, Sunday Dare and Minister for Women’s Affairs, Pauline Tallen, at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.”

The 2018/ 2019 NWPL Super 4 will begin in earnest today with Adamawa Queens battling Confluence Queens in the first game of the day at 2pm. The second match of the day would see defending champions Bayelsa Queens slug it out against Rivers Angels, a game which has been tagged the ‘final before the final going by the high reputations of the teams’ players.

The final will be played on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 4pm with the third place coming up earlier at 2pm.

The champion will go home with a cash prize of N3million, the first runner’s up N2million and the third place N1million.