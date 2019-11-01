Club Twelve 88 Donates Aids to Deaf, Blind Schools

From Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Socio-cultural group, Club Twelve 88, has donated teaching aids to the students of the Deaf and Dumb School in Kuje and the FCT School for the Blind, Jabi, Abuja.

Its President, Olusola Odebode, said the club was formed 1988 by 12 friends from the old Oyo State, with a vision and desire to serve their community and provide critical needs for the poor, the homeless and the physically challenged people.

Odebode, who went with other members to visit the schools, said the donations were their contributions and support to the effort to educate deaf, dumb and visually impaired students.

Items donated included a generating set, 50 pieces of hearing aids, 50 sign language books, five braille machines, 50 reams of braille papers and six mobility canes.

He said the donations were sequel to the promises the members made during their visits to the schools in May and June respectively.

Odebode said until now, the club had been caring for people in the Internally Displaced Persons camps and people with cleft mouth.

“We don’t know what God has done for us. These are beautiful children, who cannot speak, see or hear. They need these donations more than us and if there is need in the future, we will do more,” Odebode said.

The items were received by the head of the school for the deaf, Mr. John Onoja Edocha and his counterpart from the school for the blind, Mr. Abdul-Razzaq Suraju, and they both appreciated the club and promised to make use of the items wisely.

Those in the president’s entourage include the Vice-President, Admiral Amos Adedeji (Rtd), Alhaji Tola Ahmed, Chief Abiodun Akanji, Wole Adesina, Elder Ayoola Komolafe, Johnson Obafisoye and Elder Fatai Adekola.