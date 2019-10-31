XHS Nigeria Unveils Xerox Products

The sole authorised Xerox distributor and document solution provider in Nigeria, XHS Nigeria Limited has launched two new products – Primelink Xerox 9065 and Xerox 9070 Presses for the Nigerian market.

Speaking at a press briefing to announce the products in Lagos, the company’s General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Mr. Femi Abidoye noted that the products were introduced to meet yearning expectations of the low price sensitive graphic communications and commercial printing presses.

According to Abidoye, “The objective is to maintain leadership and expand Xerox’s market share position in the EPC segment, expand capabilities, bridge gap with competition as well as consolidate options shared with other products in the Xerox entry production portfolio.”

The GM pointed out that the target market of the platform would remain high quality, graphic intensive environments, in-house creative, marketing and communications, prints for pay and office power users.

“The series is planned to be the worldwide replacement for the Xerox C60/C70 product family, and the Xerox C60/C70 will be maintained in the portfolio to support the Adaptive CMYK Plus technology. Enhancements offered by the products include a speed increase at the low end, improvements to media handling- increasing weights to 350 gsm simplex and adding banner sizes up to 660mm,” Abidoye said.