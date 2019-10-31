STL Trustees Wins Award

Ugo Aliogo

For the second consecutive year, STL Trustees has emerged ‘Trustees of the Year’ at the annual BusinessDay Banks’ And Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards held in Lagos recently.

According to a statement, the Publisher, BusinesdDay Media Limited, Frank Aigbogun said the BAFI awards seeks to identify, celebrate the financial institutions and leaders that have excelled across a number of areas, including financial performance, shareholder value creation, brand value growth, corporate governance, sustainability, and employment of new technology, compliance, innovation, and contribution to the industry’s overall growth.”

The Managing Director, STL Trustees, Funmi Ekundayo, said in 2018, when the award to recognise leading financial institutions in the non-banking financial sector was introduced, the company won the maiden edition.

Ekundayo added: “We thank our clients for the trust they have reposed in us over the years and we salute every other Stakeholder who contributes their quota towards building a virile and respected Brand that continues to innovate its business model with a view to providing unparalleled trusteeship services to its clients.

“We owe this recognition to them. The firm’s core values are integrity, professionalism, commitment and innovation. Armed with these corporate values, the company strives to consistently deliver trust solutions that are guaranteed to meet the needs of both its corporate and individual clients on a continuously satisfactory basis.”