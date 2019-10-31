Remorseful Kano Pillars’ Captain, Ali, Performs Community Service

NPFL NEWS

Regrets conduct that landed him 12-match ban

Suspended Kano Pillars Captain, Rabiu Ali, has expressed regrets for his unruly actions that led to his being banned him from 12 games of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The former champions, Pillars will start the new season with a fixture in Kano against Rivers United without Ali, who is serving suspension following his angry confrontation with a referee in a 2018/19 NPFL Championships Playoff against Rangers International in June.

His conduct was adjudged to have instigated the Kano Pillars fans to encroach the pitch, which subsequently attracted a 12-match ban for the Pillars’ Skippo.

Ali in an interview with www.npfl.ng expressed regrets for his action on that day which led to his suspension, revealing that it has been troubling his mind since then.

“My wish is to turn back the hand of the clock and every wrong scenario will be revised for good, I am sincerely sorry for my deeds as I intend to be a role model next time,” Ali submitted.

As part of his sanction by the League Management Company (LMC), Ali was involved in community service during the 3rd edition of Ahlan Pre-season Tournament in Kano, where he visited Government Boys Secondary School Stadium.

The midfielder coached the students in football and preached the need for discipline before proceeding to control traffic as Road Marshal for three hours on Airport Road junction in Kano City.

On the team’s prospects this season, Ali believes that Pillars made the right additions to the squad to compete for the top in the 2019/2020 NPFL season which gets underway this Sunday.

He said that the reputation of the team has made them attractive to some quality players who have joined to be part of the seasonal high performing side.

“We are Kano Pillars and that name has a strong reputation in the league considering our mega fan base and where the team is coming from. So we can not slack or leave any stone unturned at this stage,” declared Ali.

“I think the Club had done the needful, having offloaded some players who are surplus to requirements and shipped-in some fresh legs that are capable of withstanding the task ahead, overall, we are ready for the new season'”, Ali said with a measure of assurance

Asked if his absence would affect the team’s performances, Ali said there are quite a number of quality players in the team.

In preparation for the new campaign, Sai Masu Gida have bolstered their squad with Abdullahi Musa (Defender), Chijoke Alaekwe (Striker), Stone Onukwube (Striker), Joshua Enaholo (Goalkeeper), Kelly Kester (Midfielder), Dosso Saib Junior (Midfielder), Adelani Yusuf (Striker) and Achibi Eweke (Midfielder).

The likes of Goalkeeper Danladi Isa, Nzube Anaezemba, Sikiru Kamal and Ikenna Paul Hillary have since left the club during the off season.